The Philadelphia Eagles blew out the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, 37-20, behind new signing Saquon Barkley‘s record-setting night. Throughout the game, LA couldn't stop the running back from running roughshod all over the field, as he broke LeSean McCoy's record of 217 yards in 2013. In the win, Saquon Barkley tallied 255 yards while averaging 9.8 yards per carry, and he also notched the biggest rushing game against the Rams, surpassing the 253 yards from DeMarco Murray for the Cowboys in 2011.

Additionally, Barkley helped carry the Eagles to a 9-2 record, separating themselves even further from the other contenders in the NFC East, especially after the Commanders inexplicably lost to the Cowboys earlier in the day.



Week 12: Eagles def. Rams behind Barkley's big night

Signing Saquon Barkley in the offseason was perhaps the best move the Eagles made in the summer, and the results have shown against the Rams and the team's overall record.

On the other hand, the Giants have eventually released Daniel Jones, their franchise quarterback whom they demoted from starter to third-string, and then to fourth-string.

They had paid Jones $160 million in 2023 to stay with the team for four years.

Then, the Giants also recently sacked head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen after the team fell to 2-9 due to a blowout loss to the Buccaneers.

Now, with a new home, Barkley has played an MVP-caliber season, demanding fans to consider him as one of the best running backs in the game and the most dangerous player on the team.

“We're putting up a lot of rushing yards, gaining a lot of respect,” he said, via Ralph Vacchiano for Fox Sports. “That's going to be a mindset for teams coming into the game: Make sure that we don't do that. Because when we get the running game going, it's kind of hard to beat our team.”

At this point, he may be right. The Eagles have won their seventh straight game, thanks to Saquon Barkley's record-setting yards rushing season. As the year ends, they might also become one of the most dangerous teams in the postseason.