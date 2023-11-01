After performances against the Commanders and Dolphins, will Eagles QB Jalen Hurts still be bothered by the injury before their Cowboys game?

Jalen Hurts had to deal with a lot against the Miami Dolphins. The Philadelphia Eagles star had a brace on his left knee but still outgunned Tua Tagovailoa leading up to an insane and dominant victory. He replicated and maybe even topped this performance as his quarterback battle against Sam Howell heated up. Hurts would still lead the team to a massive win over the Washington Commanders. So, is he still bothered by the injury ahead of their faceoff versus the Dallas Cowboys?

Jalen Hurts got asked about the injury he had suffered against the Dolphins after they won against the Commanders. He just got up and walked away from the microphone to signal that he may be fine. The Eagles' injury list also did not include the star quarterback at all, per Arye Pulli of The Sports Place.

There is not much of an issue with the knee anymore. Even after the Eagles star suffered the injury, he notched 23 completions on 31 attempts which got them two trips to the end zone. He also arguably did better against the Commanders by darting 29 passes out of 38 tries along with 319 passing yards, His four touchdowns without a single interception made it all the more impressive.

The Cowboys' defense might be the harder challenge that comes for the Eagles quarterback. They were not allowing teams to score during the start of their campaign. His injury might get exposed if he is still nursing it because of Dallas' style of play. Will he finally be able to put these injury murmurs to rest?