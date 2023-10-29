The Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the Washington Commanders in an important NFC East showdown. However, there was an injury scare involving Jalen Hurts heading into the matchup.

Hurts is currently “dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee,” according to Jay Glazer. But luckily for Philly, there is a silver lining. It's an injury the Eagles' quarterback has been dealing with for four weeks. So it's not anything he hasn't dealt with before.

Jalen Hurts is dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee according to Jay Glazer pic.twitter.com/bu9d5biFZp — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) October 29, 2023

Jalen Hurts is a tough person, as this isn't the first time we've heard about how he plays through injuries. In fact, head coach Nick Sirianni was mind blown when discussing Hurts' ability to play through injuries.

With that said, the Eagles probably don't have anything to worry about right now. Hurts has proven to be one of the more efficient quarterbacks in the league since last year. He's likely to play at a high level for quite sometime.

The Eagles find themselves down early against the Commanders. But maybe the team can turn things around as the game proceeds. There are four quarters to play, after all.

With that said, look for Philadelphia to continue to rely on Hurts throughout the remainder of the season. As long as he's not too hurt, we should see the superstar quarterback on the field. From the sounds of it, it would take a rather serious injury for Hurts to be sidelined.