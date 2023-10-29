The Philadelphia Eagles are in the midst of a competitive NFC East matchup against the Washington Commanders. The later stages of the game have both teams tied; however, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles had a mishap on their Brotherly Shove QB sneak at the goal line.

The Eagles' Brotherly Shove turns into a Brotherly turnover

Hurts took the snap at the one-yard line and attempted to sneak in for a touchdown. Shockingly, he lost the ball on his way into the endzone.

The Commanders forced a goal-line fumble against the Eagles' Tush Push 😳pic.twitter.com/fckPAMzsDE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 29, 2023

Yikes! That is a tough way for Philly to turn the ball over after driving down the field. It was the second fumble of the day for the Eagles. Clearly, Washington will not take it easy on the top NFC East team.

The Commanders find themselves in third place in the conference after losing a close game to the New York Giants. Washington only managed to score one touchdown, a rush from Brian Robinson Jr.

The Commanders have already had a better offensive performance against Philadelphia. Washington has two touchdowns and a field goal as the fourth quarter begins. Philly seems to have regained some momentum after their unfortunate turnover.

A.J. Brown caught a 25-yard pass from Jalen Hurts late in the third quarter to even up the game. Washington has more total yards of offense than the Eagles, but Philly has a chance to get some stops and score before time runs out.

Can the Eagles prevail against a hungry Commanders team with a fired-up crowd? The fourth quarter holds the answer.