The Buffalo Sabres hit rock bottom as they lost 13 straight games earlier this season. During that time, reports emerged that the team had an interest in shaking up its roster. Despite having talented players such as Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo could not string wins together. It remains unclear how they intended to shake the roster up. However, it appears as if Dylan Cozens is a player who could be on the trade block.

The Sabres reportedly received legitimate trade interest from other teams regarding Cozens. It's hard to blame interested teams for calling Buffalo and getting an idea of what they wanted to do. Cozens is a right-shot center, which makes him rather valuable. Right-shot centers, much like right-shot defensemen, don't grow on trees.

Moreover, Cozens has a solid track record of offensive production. It wasn't too long ago when the Sabres center scored 31 goals and 68 points for Buffalo. That happens to be the last time the team contended for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as well.

However, his offensive production has dropped off since. In fact, he has yet to reach the 10-goal mark in 2024-25 despite playing over 40 games to this point. He is on track to finish with 17 goals and 40 points by the end of the regular season.

Despite the dip in production, teams remain interested in his services. Moreover, a trade involving Dylan Cozens was reportedly close at one point before the New Year. With the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline around a month and a half away, here are two early landing spots for the Sabres forward fans should keep an eye on.

The Red Wings nearly landed Dylan Cozens

The Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres reportedly came close on a Dylan Cozens trade before the NHL's roster freeze around Christmas. Detroit and Buffalo talking trade certainly isn't a surprise. The two Atlantic Division rivals had scouted each other extensively. And they continue to do so.

Whether the Red Wings are still interested in Cozens remains to be seen. However, the fit in Hockeytown certainly makes sense. While Detroit has played well under head coach Todd McLellan, the roster could use work. Particularly, the team lacks a consistent second-line center.

Adding Cozens to the roster is in line with what general manager Steve Yzerman reportedly seeks in any trade. He is looking to add young, long-term pieces to the roster at this stage. Trading for a veteran is not an avenue Detroit is willing to go down at this time.

Cozens could certainly rebound with the Red Wings. The Sabres star could thrive next to Patrick Kane, Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and Alex DeBrincat. He could make an already deadly power play unit even more effective, as well. It will certainly be interesting to see if the Sabres and Red Wings reignite trade talks between now and the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Flames, Sabres could swing trade

The Calgary Flames entered the 2024-25 season in rebuild mode considering their moves over the summer. Trading Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils certainly served to build for the future. However, Calgary finds itself in possession of the final Wild Card spot in the West at this time. And a trade for Sabres forward Dylan Cozens makes a ton of sense for the team.

General manager Craig Conroy is looking to add a center to the team. Similar to Yzerman and Detroit, he wants a long-term option as the second-line center. Cozens represents such an option. He is 23 years old and signed long-term.

The Flames may not be willing to part with picks or prospects. At least, they may be less willing than the Red Wings. In any event, a there is a more realistic path to a “hockey trade” for Calgary. They could send veteran defenseman Rasmus Andersson to the Sabres in any trade involving Cozens.

What a trade looks like between these teams remains to be seen. Cozens fits the Flames and could provide a spark for their playoff push. It would not be a surprise to see Calgary win the sweepstakes and trade for the Sabres forward at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.