The New Jersey Devils missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024 in a surprisingly disappointing fashion. New Jersey had entered the 2023-24 campaign as a potential Stanley Cup favorite. Unfortunately, they quickly fell behind the 8 ball and languished near the bottom of the standings. The Devils even sold at the NHL Trade Deadline, trading Tyler Toffoli to the Winnipeg Jets.

The Devils are hoping to make the playoffs in 2024-25. So far, they are on the right track. In fact, New Jersey is currently tied for the lead in the Metropolitan Division with a 9-5-2 record. They are level on points with the Carolina Hurricanes, who have won 10 of their first 12 games to begin the season.

New Jersey is certainly playing well under new head coach Sheldon Keefe. However, they cannot rest on their laurels, especially in a competitive Eastern Conference. Trade season in the NHL usually begins later on in the season. However, trades are already going down. In fact, Friday night saw the Vancouver Canucks trade Daniel Sprong to the Seattle Kraken.

NHL general managers are willing to make trades if a deal can be found. There are a couple areas where the Devils could improve. And if they can patch holes quickly. the ship should experience smooth sailing as the playoff race heats up. With this in mind, here are two early trade targets for the Devils to consider.

Devils could acquire Bruins' Trent Frederic

Trent Frederic is certainly not a household name for the Boston Bruins. However, he is an extremely effective player on the ice. Frederic began his career as a bruising bottom-six forward who did not shy away from setting the tone physically. In the last three years, though, he has emerged as an offensive presence.

Frederic played a full 82 games in 2023-24 for the first time. And it has been his best season in the NHL from an offensive standpoint. He scored 18 goals and 40 points for Boston as they battled for the Atlantic Division crown. Additionally, he was by far the team leader in hits delivered with 204.

Frederic is due to be a free agent once the market opens on July 1, 2025. However, ESPN's Kevin Weekes has reported that interest is high in Frederic's services this season. If the Bruins fall out of the playoff race, trading Frederic could be a smart move. Especially if a new contract cannot be reached.

The Devils don't necessarily need offense in terms of total production. What they do need, though, is offensive balance. Two-thirds of the team's goals come from six players. Four of those players occupy a role in the top six. Additionally, nearly one-fifth of the team's goals come solely from Nico Hischier, who has 10 goals.

Trent Frederic likely won't become a 60+ point player or anything. But if he can chip in 20 goals while continuing his physical style of play, he would make the Devils a better team. It will certainly be interesting to see if the high interest in the Bruins center results in a trade.

Devils may be a fit for Blackhawks' Ryan Donato

Ryan Donato joined the Chicago Blackhawks after the 2022-23 NHL season. Donato has never been a true offensive presence in the NHL. However, he does have a track record of chipping in 20-30 points a year. In saying this, he may be on track to reach a new level this season.

Donato scored 12 goals in 2023-24. And he has scored at least 10 goals in four of the last five seasons. In 2024-25, he already has seven goals in 13 games. Donato is currently playing at a 43-goal pace for the Blackhawks. This would shatter his career-high tally of 16 goals from the 2021-22 campaign.

Realistically, Donato won't score 40 goals this season. And he may not come close to that mark when the season concludes. However, he is showing that he may have a 20-25 goal season in him. The Devils can certainly work with this.

New Jersey should work to avoid having a truly top-heavy goal-scoring lineup. Adding Ryan Donato to the roster could bring needed balance in the top nine. And he could certainly be valuable to a Devils team aiming to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025.