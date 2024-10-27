The New York Islanders are 3-3-2 after eight games this season. They have allowed nine game-tying goals in their first eight games. That includes three in their opener against Utah and one against the Panthers after going up 3-0 on Saturday. Their inability to hold a lead has been an issue since the end of the Barry Trotz era. The Islanders must trade Semyon Varlamov and Kyle Palmieri to set up their future.

General manager Lou Lamoriello is unlikely to start a rebuild. The 82-year-old has been running NHL teams since the 1980s and wants another championship before his career ends. While the Islanders got him close in 2020 and 2021, he has not added a Stanley Cup since 2003. These moves may seem like ways to kickstart a rebuild. What Lamoriello does with the cap space acquired by these moves is what determines whether a rebuild is coming or not.

When Jordan Eberle was left unprotected in the Seattle Kraken expansion draft, that could have been seen as a rebuild starter. Instead, Lamoriello took the space that move created and re-signed Palmieri. A similar move is necessary for this team, which is spending to the cap and not getting results out of it.

Semyon Varlamov chases final Stanley Cup

Ilya Sorokin is the goaltender of the present and future for the New York Islanders. He signed an 8-year deal that keeps him on Long Island through 2032. Sorokin has been spectacular to start this season, showing that last year was an outlier. The Islanders have a very expensive backup in Semyon Varlamov and they should seek to move him.

The Islanders need goal scorers and reinforcements in their defensive unit. They have not been able to score at a high rate in the entire Lamoriello era and their defense has been shaky this year. Trading Varlamov does not have to be a hockey trade, it can be for picks and prospects. But the space acquired by moving his $2.75 million should be used in free agency.

Plenty of teams will need a goaltender when the trade deadline comes around. Lamoriello could make this move before then as well if someone gets injured. Varlamov’s former team, the Colorado Avalanche, has had early goalie problems. If Utah remains in the playoff conversation, could they make a big swing? The Oilers, Flames, and Maple Leafs are all teams that could be in the running for a goalie.

Kyle Palmieri can be replaced in Islanders’ forward corps

The Islanders made a smart move trading for Kyle Palmieri in the 2021 season. He came in and provided that team with the goal-scoring spark they needed to return to the semi-finals. His contract was never obscene, but now it is expiring and can be moved. With so many teams needing a goal scorer, he will be a great option for someone come February.

If a team wants to make the first move way before the trade deadline, they should call the Islanders about Palmieri. Even though this season is not over, Lamoriello has a big decision to make this offseason that could mean a trade is coming. Brock Nelson is also an unrestricted free agent and they will likely only sign one. The career Islander is a center, making him the more valuable piece.

Every team could use a middle-six winger who can play on the power play. While the Islanders will likely ask for a high price, there are teams who will pay it by the time the trade deadline comes around. Palmieri should be on a different team after the trade deadline if this play continues for the Islanders.