Utah Hockey Club's inaugural season has gotten off to a great start. They won their home opener 5-2 over the Blackhawks and beat the Islanders 5-4 in overtime. Forward Dylan Guenther scored two goals in both games, including the overtime winner on Friday. When Utah beat the Islanders, Guenther put his name in the history books, per NHL.com.

“Dylan Guenther tallied twice for the second straight game, including netting the franchise’s first overtime winner after he also scored Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever goal…Guenther became the fifth player in NHL history to score multiple goals in each of a franchise’s first two games, joining Cy Denneny (4 GP w/ SEN), Joe Malone (2 GP w/ MTL), Corb Denneny (2 GP w/ TAN) and Reg Noble (2 GP w/ TAN).”

The history-making start for the young forward gives the Utah fans something to cheer for in their first season. As recently as nine months ago, this was not on the radar for their new fans. Now, the Coyotes are in Utah and even though they don't have a name, they have a couple of stars.

This season is about growing a fan base in Utah. The Coyotes failed because they could not secure an arena and could not fill the places they played. Now, Ryan Smith and the ownership group must sell Guenther as a future star that fans have to come and see.

Dylan Guenther is vital to the future of Utah HC

There are plenty of stars on Utah HC and some more in the prospect pipeline. They are set up better than a regular expansion team, as they have a cupboard full of prospects and draft picks from Arizona. Guenther is the blue chip of the group and just signed a massive extension to remain in Utah.

They also made two big trades for defensemen this off-season that have solidified the blue line. Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino are both on the team and better than any defenseman the Coyotes had. While they are not going to sell too many jerseys, they will keep the team competitive which is just as important.

Ryan Smith has a chance to save the NHL from a disastrous era in Arizona. While Utah does not have a name, they already have a better identity than the Coyotes. They were known as a cheap team that played in a college arena and did not want to compete. Now, the Hockey Club looks to stir the pot in the Western Conference.