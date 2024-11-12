The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup in 2024 after a meteoric two-year rise. Florida fell short in 2023 when they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights. But they battled hard this past season to finally lift hockey's biggest prize. In 2024-25, the Panthers remain one of the best teams in the entire league.

Florida has hit the ground running, winning 11 of their first 15 games. If it wasn't for the Winnipeg Jets winning 14 of their first 15, the Panthers would likely claim a lot more headlines. In any event, the Panthers are looking good right now. And that only bodes well for their title defense.

Of course, the Panthers are not a perfect team. They weren't perfect at this point last season. This led Florida to trade for Vladimir Tarasenko at the NHL Trade Deadline. Florida has flaws this season, as well. It's almost likely the team will make a trade or two before the deadline passes in March.

To make things easier, there is one glaring concern with this team in the early going. Moreover, it shouldn't be too difficult for Florida to seek an upgrade over what they have. In fact, here are two potential Panthers trade targets as they continue their title defense.

Erik Johnson could win another Stanley Cup

Erik Johnson joined the Philadelphia Flyers at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. It was an interesting trade as Johnson left a Buffalo Sabres team that was well out of contention. In saying this, the Flyers weren't exactly stable in their playoff positioning at the time.

In the end, Philadelphia missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They were in the race until the end, battling the likes of the Washington Capitals and Detroit Red Wings. However, the team simply looked lost on the ice as the season neared its end.

This season, the Flyers remain lost. Philadelphia has not hit the ground running like the Panthers. As a result, it's possible the Flyers sell some players at the NHL Trade Deadline. In that scenario, Johnson is among the potential candidates to go.

Johnson played nearly 16 and a half minutes per game after the trade. Now, though, his ice time has been significantly reduced. In fact, he has played less than 13 minutes a game in 2024-25. However, his underlying stats aren't exactly terrible.

Entering play Monday, Johnson has allowed 2.24 Goals Against Per 60 Minutes at 5v5, according to Evolving Hockey. This is the lowest GA/60 of any Flyers defenseman to have played at least 100 total minutes this year. He also has the highest On-Ice Save Percentage (.929) at 5v5.

This is a small sample size, to be fair. However, it suggests that there is something left in the tank for the 36-year-old. The Panthers need an upgrade on their third pairing. A trade for Erik Johnson could certainly help their third pairing down the stretch.

Panthers could swing trade for Jan Rutta

Jan Rutta joined the San Jose Sharks in the Erik Karlsson trade in the summer of 2023. Rutta had a tumultuous end to his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins. And his time with the Sharks did not get off to a great start, either. However, there may still be something to the 34-year-old pending unrestricted free agent.

Rutta's analytical numbers are a bit ugly, to be fair. For instance, he has the second-highest GA/60 among Sharks defensemen at 5v5, according to Evolving Hockey. In saying this, he does have a respectable .901 On-Ice Save Percentage at 5v5 so far.

These numbers are a mixed bag, but context is needed. The Sharks are one of the worst defensive teams in the NHL. San Jose made strides to improve, but they still aren't great in their own end. This goes beyond the defensive group, as well.

Rutta could step into the Panthers and play in a much better structure. Additionally, he would have a better-supporting cast to aid him in tough situations. Florida could certainly take a chance on Rutta if he becomes available at the NHL Trade Deadline.