After shipping Sean Walker to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Flyers will look to replace him with Erik Johnson after acquiring the veteran from the Buffalo Sabres, per The Athletic's Chris Johnston.
In return, the Flyers are sending a 2024 fourth-round selection to Western New York.
Johnson spent the first 13 seasons of his NHL career with the Avs, winning a Stanley Cup with the franchise in 2022. Colorado beat the Tampa Bay Lightning that year, denying what would have been a three-peat for the Bolts.
Last offseason, the 33-year-old Johnson finally left Denver behind, signing a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Sabres in July of 2023. He appeared in 5o games for Buffalo in 2023-24, registering just three goals while skating to a minus-five rating.
He struggled, along with his team; the Sabres are well out of a playoff spot with a middling 29-30-5 record despite high expectations coming into the campaign.
Erik Johnson should help Flyers right away
With Walker now a member of the Avalanche, and shot-blocking specialist Nick Seeler on the injured reserve with an ailment that will cost him at least a few weeks, Johnson should step right into the lineup.
And he'll provide crucial leadership and intangibles as a young Philly team looks to hold onto a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. It's precarious, with the Flyers holding onto the No. 3 slot in the Metropolitan Division by just four points. The New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals are all eyeing that berth, and it's going to be a race to the finish in a competitive division.
Johnson should help stabilize the blue line, and he'll likely slot in on the third-pairing — a place currently occupied by Ronnie Attard and Adam Ginning. Certainly not a third pair that inspires confidence on a postseason contending team, and Johnson will certainly improve the depth.
If this club hopes to get into the playoffs without Sean Walker — and Nick Seeler down the stretch — everything will have to go right. The Flyers have slowed down since a hot start, and have also lost Carter Hart, but remain competitive every night under John Tortorella's leadership.
It'll be interesting to see if Danny Briere and the front office make any more moves with mere moments to go until the 2024 NHL trade deadline.