Former Memphis basketball recruit and current Eastern Michigan basketball player Emoni Bates was arrested Sunday night for carrying a concealed weapon.

Emoni Bates’ arrest came at a routine traffic stop in Washtenaw County, Michigan when he failed to stop at an intersection.

According to WXYZ Channel 7, authorities found a firearm in the car during the search, and Emoni Bates was taken into custody.

According to WXYZ, court records show that the former basketball star is charged with two felonies. The first is carrying a concealed weapon, and the second is for altering ID marks on a weapon.

Pete Thamel, college basketball writer for ESPN, tweeted that the car was borrowed:

Spoke to Steve Haney, lawyer for Emoni Bates. He told ESPN that Bates arrest last night came after a routine traffic stop when he was driving a borrowed car that had a gun in. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 19, 2022

This is disappointing news for Emoni Bates. Bates was one of the top recruits in the country coming into his freshman year at Memphis, but he failed to live up to expectations. He missed 15 games during his freshman year, and in the games he did play, only averaged 9.7 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game, and 1.3 assists per game. He shot 38.6% from the floor.

Emoni Bates transferred to Eastern Michigan University after his freshman year. Bates is looking to have a bounce back year after a disappointing start to his collegiate career. This is not the way to start, as he will find himself in some legal trouble which will certainly add another road block in his journey.