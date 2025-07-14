Third baseman Eugenio Suárez of the Arizona Diamondbacks has become a hot topic as we approach the MLB trade deadline, especially with the New York Yankees showing interest. During his All-Star media session, Suárez expressed his desire to join the Bronx Bombers.

“It's a team that wants to win.” Suárez shared, “They're hungry still. If I got over there, I would do my best and try to help them win the World Series.”

The Yankees have been eyeing Suárez for a while now as they continue to look for a dependable solution at third base. So far this season, New York has struggled to stabilize that position, making the Venezuelan slugger a perfect fit. His enthusiasm about the trade rumors indicates he's ready to take on the challenges and expectations of playing at Yankee Stadium.

From a stats perspective, Suárez is one of the league's most trusted power hitters. As the All-Star break approaches, Suárez has 31 home runs and a .277/.332/—587 slash line, including a .563 slugging percentage. Suárez, a two-time All-Star, has hit 52 home runs in his last 162 games and even four home runs in one game earlier this season. With 307 career home runs, his tools would greatly benefit the Yankees' infield position.

Suárez will be a free agent at the end of the season, meaning he will not be a long-term financial obligation. It is anticipated that the Diamondbacks will be sellers before the trade deadline and are looking for pitching prospects in return. This could complicate negotiations with the Yankees due to multiple injuries in their starting rotation and their ongoing search for a pitcher. Additionally, teams like the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers have also shown interest in the third baseman.

Besides, Suárez's power, experience, and positional fit make him a potential trade target. His excitement about wearing pinstripes might put things over the top if the Yankees front office looks to make a move. Now that the Yankees haven't found a third baseman to fill in, Suárez might be a great fit in the Yankees' pursuit of the playoffs.