Third baseman Eugenio Suárez of the Arizona Diamondbacks has become a hot topic as we approach the MLB trade deadline, especially with the New York Yankees showing interest. During his All-Star media session, Suárez expressed his desire to join the Bronx Bombers.

“It's a team that wants to win.” Suárez shared, “They're hungry still. If I got over there, I would do my best and try to help them win the World Series.”

The Yankees have been eyeing Suárez for a while now as they continue to look for a dependable solution at third base. So far this season, New York has struggled to stabilize that position, making the Venezuelan slugger a perfect fit. His enthusiasm about the trade rumors indicates he's ready to take on the challenges and expectations of playing at Yankee Stadium.

From a stats perspective, Suárez is one of the league's most trusted power hitters. As the All-Star break approaches, Suárez has 31 home runs and a .277/.332/—587 slash line, including a .563 slugging percentage. Suárez, a two-time All-Star, has hit 52 home runs in his last 162 games and even four home runs in one game earlier this season. With 307 career home runs, his tools would greatly benefit the Yankees' infield position.

Suárez will be a free agent at the end of the season, meaning he will not be a long-term financial obligation. It is anticipated that the Diamondbacks will be sellers before the trade deadline and are looking for pitching prospects in return. This could complicate negotiations with the Yankees due to multiple injuries in their starting rotation and their ongoing search for a pitcher. Additionally, teams like the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers have also shown interest in the third baseman.

Besides, Suárez's power, experience, and positional fit make him a potential trade target. His excitement about wearing pinstripes might put things over the top if the Yankees front office looks to make a move. Now that the Yankees haven't found a third baseman to fill in, Suárez might be a great fit in the Yankees' pursuit of the playoffs.

More New York Yankees News
Aaron Judge Jordan 4, Aaron Judge, Jordan 4 cleats, MLB All-Star Game
Yankees’ Aaron Judge reveals Air Jordan All-Star cleats on Pat McAfee ShowDominik Zawartko ·
New York Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre.
Yankees’ Max Fried explains call to Tarik Skubal about All-Star Game startChristopher Hennessy ·
New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone gives cryptic update on Max Fried’s blister issueChristopher Hennessy ·
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil (81) participates in spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Luis Gil’s rehab start brings Yankees optimism heading into All-Star breakChristopher Hennessy ·
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a two run home run for his 350th career home run during the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium.
Aaron Boone’s quiet reaction to Aaron Judge’s 350th HR is pure respectSteve Silverman ·
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates after scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays with teammates during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge accomplishes a HR feat not even Babe Ruth could matchAbdullah Imran ·