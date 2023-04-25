Ed Sheeran is currently facing a lawsuit brought by the family of Ed Townsend, Marvin Gaye’s songwriting collaborator for Let’s Get It On. Townsend’s family accuses Sheeran of copying parts of Let’s Get It On for his own hit, Thinking Out Loud. The lawsuit against Ed Sheeran by the heirs of Marvin Gaye’s songwriting partner seeks an unspecified amount for damages and an injunction to stop Sheeran from performing Thinking Out Loud, potentially resulting in a multi-million-dollar payout, Insider reports.

Sheeran’s defense contends that Gaye’s song had never influenced Sheeran and that Sheeran wrote his tune with British singer-songwriter Am Wadge, both finding inspiration in grief from losing relatives.

Ilene Farkas, a lawyer representing Sheeran and his producers in the suit brought in 2017, argued that “The evidence will show that Ed and Amy independently created ‘Thinking Out Loud’ just as they had created [many songs] together. He will tell you that their recording of ‘Thinking Out Loud’ had nothing to do with ‘Let’s Get It On.’”

The plaintiffs, on the other hand, claim that the similarities between the two songs are undeniable. Attorney Ben Crump stated that “the evidence in this case is going to show that four decades later in 2014, the defendant Ed Sheeran recognized the magic of ‘Let’s Get It On’ and decided to capture a bit of that magic without obtaining permission.” He also referred to a video on YouTube where Sheeran performed a medley of the two songs, demonstrating just how similar they are.

The trial is expected to last for several days, and the outcome could have significant financial implications for Sheeran.