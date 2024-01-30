Ed Sheeran tries to keep the attention of kittens in a cute new video.

Ed Sheeran can't keep the attention of kittens. Even his biggest hit, “Thinking Out Loud,” drove them away. In a new video, he tries to play for the same kittens that ran away from him a decade ago.

Not his first kitten rodeo

On January 30, Sheeran posted a video of him playing to a room full of kitties. Upon the first guitar note, several kittens run in every direction. The video then cuts to him in 2014 trying to do the same thing, which yielded the same result.

“Who wants to hear a song?” Sheeran excitedly asks his four-legged audience members. To his credit, a couple of the kittens did stick around, albeit one from afar.

The song Sheeran played was “Thinking out Loud” off of his Multiply (stylized as “X”) album. It won Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year at the Grammys. At this year's Grammys, Sheeran's Subtract (stylized as “-“) is up for Best Pop Vocal Album.

This was a cute video coming in the midst of his “Mathematics” tour. Sheeran just resumed the tour which commenced in April 2022. 2023 was full of stadium shows in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and Canada. In 2024, Sheeran will bring the tour all across Europe and Asia with a couple of United States music festival shows.

Ed Sheeran is an award-winning singer-songwriter. He released five albums in his Mathematics series, concluding it with Subtract, and No.6 Collaborations Project. In fall 2023, Sheeran released his second album of the year, Autumn Variations, which ushered in a new era for the “Perfect” singer.