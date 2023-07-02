It looks like we could be getting Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou after all — but with a twist.

Fury was expected to fight Oleksandr Usyk not only earlier this year, but in a proposed Saudi Arabia mega card set to take place in December.

That no longer seems to be the plan as things stand which opens up other options for Fury.

One of those is a boxing match with former UFC heavyweight champion and new PFL signing Ngannou who has been itching to make his professional debut for a while.

As far as Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is concerned, that could end up being the plan — but only as an exhibition match.

“This is what I’ve heard. It’ll be an exhibition apparently,” Hearn told Boxing Social (via BJ Penn). “No knockdowns or anything. I’m only telling you what I’ve heard, who knows what’s what, but I think that is apparently what is going to be the next fight.”

With Fury's promoter Frank Warren recently hyping up his next fight, there could certainly be legs to this.

“I think what is going to happen, and it’s a bold move that Tyson’s done, I think will be a serious game-changer and you’ll see why when it’s announced,” Warren told Sky Sports News recently (via The Mac Life). “This has been an up-and-down year because of the expectation levels and when fights are going to take place but it will happen… a game-changer for Tyson.”