While the Denver Broncos are dealing with offensive struggles, despite being in the midst of a seven-game winning streak, the team gets concerning news regarding starting running back J.K. Dobbins. After the Broncos' running back in Dobbins suffered a foot injury, the latest from NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggests a lengthy absence could be in the cards.

Rapoport would say that besides Dobbins being out Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, he is “believed” to be absent for the “foreseeable future.” Plus, Dobbins being put on injured reserve “remains a possibility.”

“Broncos RB JK Dobbins will be out on Sunday vs the Chiefs with a significant foot injury and is believed to be out for the foreseeable future, per me and [Tom Pelissero],” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Dobbins is still working through options, and while there’s no final determination, IR remains a possibility.”

Dobbins had not practiced the whole week due to the foot injury, sustained during the 10-7 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last Thursday, with head coach Sean Payton saying that “there'll be more clarity” on his status for the season.

“Nothing has been decided yet, and at some point there’ll be more clarity with him and some of these other players,’’ Payton said, via 9 News.

Stepping in will be running backs RJ Harvey, Tyler Badie, and Jaleel McLaughlin, as guard Quinn Meinerz has expressed confidence in the unit.

“I think RJ is ready for the challenge,’’ Meinerz said. “It is unfortunate to have a guy like J.K. (injured), that’s been such an influential person on our offense. … Now, it’s RJ’s turn and bring Jaleel. We’ll have a good little crew here.”

At any rate, Denver is 8-2, looking to keep up their winning ways, this time without Dobbins, against the Chiefs on Sunday.