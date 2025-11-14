As the passing game of the New York Jets is led by quarterback Justin Fields, there's no doubt that it has been a frustrating season for the team and the player overall. With the Jets' 27-14 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday, Fields would catch a stray from sports analyst Colin Cowherd.

The topic of the conversation was around if Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is the reason for Drake Maye's success, which Cowherd argues. He would say that if Fields were the quarterback in New England, the results would be vastly different.

“Mike Vrabel’s not winning that game last night with Justin Fields as his quarterback,” Cowherd said. “Because it was a reasonably close game, but Drake Maye made six or seven decisions in throws that are incredibly high level. That kid is so good on first down, it's amazing. He had a jump pass, couple sideline throws. That's the difference.”

"Mike Vrabel’s not winning that game last night with Justin Fields as his quarterback."@colincowherd is impressed with how quickly Drake Maye is putting it together in New England pic.twitter.com/GkvIhtIG0R — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 14, 2025

Article Continues Below

In the game, Fields threw for 116 yards with one touchdown pass as he completed 15 out of the 26 passes he threw on Thursday night. Compared to Maye, he had another productive game, throwing for 281 yards and one touchdown pass, completing 25 of his 34 passes thrown against the Jets.

However, the blow to Fields from Cowherd would soften a bit as he called out the offense for playing “Jurassic” or like a “service academy.”

“You watch the Jets offense, it looks like a service academy,” Cowherd said. “They run on third and eight. That's like Jurassic.”

At any rate, New York is currently at a frustrating 2-8 on the season, looking to get back in the win column on Nov. 23 when the team takes on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. So far this season, Fields has thrown for 1,259 yards with seven touchdowns and an interception.