The New England Patriots are the first team in the NFL to win nine games this season. Head coach Mike Vrabel was overjoyed with his team taking down the Jets on Thursday Night Football. Drake Maye, TreVeyon Henderson, Sefon Diggs, and the Pats' defense played very well all game long to win 27-14.

The Patriots have sent a message with eight straight victories. They believe they are a threat in the AFC and must prove it again against the Buffalo Bills after their bye week in Week 15. A win against Josh Allen and the Bills should give the Patriots the AFC East.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky praises a ton of quarterbacks in the NFL. As a former QB in the NFL, he is a big fan of how a lot of today's quarterbacks have taken from past players, and he points out the similarities. In this case, Orlosvky sees a lot of Andrew Luck in Drake Maye.

“He is so impressive moving in the pocket. … It's very Andrew Luck-like right now.”@danorlovsky7 praises Drake Maye for his movement in the pocket 👏 pic.twitter.com/AGYIyP2hNB — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 14, 2025

“It's really interesting to watch Drake Maye play right now,” he said. “It's because, coming out of school, I don't remember anyone talking about how impressive he was in the pocket, pocket movement. I don't know the last time we saw a young quarterback move in the pocket like this. I would go back to maybe Andrew Luck. Because in college, (Maye) didn't have to do it. It was an RPO offense; it was catch and throw.

He is so impressive moving in the pocket. I think that is one of the things that has made the passing game scarier. It's very Andrew Luck-like right now.”

Maye is playing out of his mind right now. He leads the league in passing yards after TNF with 2,836 and is tied for 2nd in TD's at 20. His 74.1 QBR is 4th in the NFL.

The Pats will now have 10 days of rest before taking on the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.