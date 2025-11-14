Daniel Jones looked calm when the Giants made a major shift at quarterback in 2019, and maybe he already sensed what the future held. Long before he replaced Eli Manning as New York’s starter, a young Jones posed for a childhood photo in the jersey of the Giants legend he would eventually follow. Darren Rovell surfaced that snapshot on Tuesday, calling it his new favorite picture, and it immediately stirred memories of how the franchise moved from one era to another, per AOL.

Jones grew up in North Carolina as Manning entered the league in 2004. He watched the two-time champion lift trophies, face tough seasons, and ultimately see the team turn to its next quarterback after an 0-2 start in 2019. The picture captured a kid rooting for a star, but it also hinted at the full-circle moment that played out years later.

Manning’s playful message brings the moment full circle

Eli Manning added an unexpected twist of his own on Tuesday when he posted a new photo of the two quarterbacks standing together. “Big fan of your work, Indiana Jones,” he wrote, leaning into the nickname that has taken the league by storm since the Indianapolis Colts announced Jones’ signing in March, per ESPN.

Big fan of your work, Indiana Jones! pic.twitter.com/SRiiAsBdzj — Eli Manning (@EliManning) November 14, 2025

That nickname caught fire immediately. The Colts’ announcement simply read “Indiana Jones,” and fans ran with the idea of pairing the quarterback with the famed movie character. Raiders star Maxx Crosby said it might be the best nickname in football. Peyton Manning even joked about it on the ManningCast, asking Jones if the new moniker played a role in choosing Indy.

Jones laughed at the idea. “An upgrade, huh,” he told Peyton. He admitted he watched the films growing up, though it had been a while since he revisited them.

Whether the nickname sticks forever or not, Jones’ arrival in Indianapolis helped spark a strong 3-1 start. His reunion with Eli Manning on social media gave fans a lighthearted reminder of how fast careers evolve and how connections inside the league tend to find their way back around.