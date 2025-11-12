This hit might sting a little. Sydney Sweeney is facing heavy backlash after actor Ruby Rose accused her of “ruining” the new boxing biopic Christy. The film, inspired by trailblazing boxer Christy Martin, opened last weekend to modest box office numbers despite strong early reviews praising Sweeney’s performance, per Collider. The criticism arrives amid a turbulent stretch for the 27-year-old star, whose recent projects and brand deals have sparked public controversy.

In a fiery post on Threads, Ruby Rose claimed she was originally attached to the project and implied that Sweeney’s alleged political beliefs and casting as a gay character contributed to the film’s struggles, per Honey. “The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life-changing. I was attached to play Cherry,” Rose wrote. She suggested the project lost authenticity when Sweeney came on board, adding, “Most of us were actually gay. It’s part of why I stayed in acting.”

Rose, 39, then directly called out Sweeney’s portrayal, accusing her of alienating queer viewers. “None of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them parading around pretending to be us. You’re a cretin, and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better,” she said.

Ruby Rose slams Sydney Sweeney and her team for “ruining” the Christy Martin biopic: “For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the ‘people’. None of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us. You’re a cretin and you… pic.twitter.com/Z9Kd26ywT0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 12, 2025

A Controversial Casting and Political Backlash

Sweeney, best known for Euphoria and The White Lotus, has long been viewed as LGBTQI-friendly, though she’s rarely voiced political opinions publicly. However, her registration as a Republican voter and a recent American Eagle advertisement sparked heated debate online. The ad’s tagline—playing on the words “jeans” and “genes”—was condemned by critics who accused it of promoting eugenic ideas.

The resulting backlash turned Sweeney into one of Hollywood’s most polarizing figures, with many fans debating whether her brand of all-American charm clashes with her public image. Despite this, Christy’s creative team defended the film’s direction during its press rollout, emphasizing its message of resilience over politics.

After the release, Christy earned decent reviews from critics but faltered commercially, adding to the perception that Sweeney’s name no longer guarantees box office success. Ruby Rose’s comments amplified that narrative, tapping into broader conversations about representation and authenticity in Hollywood casting.

When boxing journalist David E. Phillips responded to Rose’s post by noting that Christy Martin herself didn’t share her criticism, Rose doubled down, suggesting that her frustration was less about Martin’s view and more about the industry’s tendency to overlook queer actors for queer roles.

Sweeney has not publicly responded to Rose’s remarks, but the controversy adds another layer to a difficult year for the actor as she attempts to reframe her image in the wake of mixed public perception.