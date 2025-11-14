Those who are worried about the whereabouts of WWE Superstar Randy Orton should be relieved to know that he is fine during his hiatus.

He took to Instagram to reveal his recent adventures. Orton went on vacation with his family to celebrate his 10-year anniversary with his wife, Kim.

“Just back from vacation with family and friends,” Orton revealed. “As a father nothing better than seeing my family smile. As a husband nothing better than seeing my wife happy. Thank you for coming with me to Belize to celebrate our 10 year anniversary my love.”

Kim Orton responded to his post. She is proud of the “beautiful life” that they have built together with their kids. She thanked him as well in her comment.

When was Randy Orton last seen in WWE?

It has been a while since WWE fans have seen Orton. The last match he competed in was during the Oct. 3 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Orton teamed with his former protégé, Cody Rhodes, to face the Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. They lost, and Orton has been away from WWE since.

He has not been very active in the ring over the last few months. Orton teamed up with Jelly Roll to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam, a match he also lost.

Shortly after that, Orton lost to McIntyre in a singles match during the Sept. 12 edition of SmackDown. That was his last singles bout.

Orton has been back in WWE since November 2023. He came back from an 18-year hiatus due to a back injury at Survivor Series: WarGames.

He is one of the most decorated Superstars of all time. Orton has won 14 world championships, and he's a one-time Intercontinental and United States Champion. He has won two Royal Rumbles and a Money in the Bank ladder match. Additionally, he is former three-time Tag Team Champion (twice with Matt Riddle and once with Edge).