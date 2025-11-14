The 2025 Oregon football team has been a juggernaut when compared to some of the expectations for the Ducks after some thought they would fall a bit after last season. The Oregon defense has been great, and the offense has had playmakers step up when needed as well. They are also coming off an escape with a win against Iowa. However, in the receiving corps, the Ducks might be missing a couple of key pieces against Minnesota in Week 12.

According to CBS Sports college football senior reporter Matt Zenitz, Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. are expected to miss Oregon's Week 12 game against Minnesota due to injury. Moore is dealing with a knee injury, and Bryant is dealing with an ankle injury. It is a big blow for the Oregon offense, mainly because they are first and second on the Ducks in team catches.

Zenitz posted on X: “No. 8 Oregon is expected to be without star freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore (knee) and fellow starting receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (ankle) tonight against 6-3 Minnesota, sources tell @CBSSports. They rank first and second on Oregon in catches.”

The news is bad news for an Oregon offense that thrives on explosiveness. This is a crucial game for the Ducks to maintain consistency, as they have two big games against USC and Washington on the horizon over the next two weeks.