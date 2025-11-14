Former NBA point guard Patrick Beverley has been arrested for felony assault in Texas, according to a report from TMZ. Beverley most recently played in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks and has since played overseas in Israel.

TMZ reported that Beverely “was taken into custody on Friday at the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office in Richmond, Texas,” and that the charge against him is Assault on a Family Member/Household Member Impeding Breath or Circulation, which is a third-degree felony. They reported that his bail has been set at $40,000, which he has posted, and that he is expected to be released later in the day on Friday.

Beverley has managed to keep himself in the headlines since the end of his NBA career with his “Pat Bev Podcast,” on which he has dissed notable figures such as Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, and also created controversy with recent comments about Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson and his girlfriend, rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

At this point, it's unclear what the exact circumstances were that led to Beverley's arrest on Friday. Beverley was a journeyman throughout his NBA career, suiting up for a plethora of teams including the Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, and more. While he was never a starting-caliber player, he became known over time for his antics and defensive intensity, which helped him develop a “love him or hate him” persona with fans.

It remains to be seen when Beverley's first court appearance will be.