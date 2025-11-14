Duke enhanced its 2026 recruiting class in a major way on Friday, securing a verbal pledge from five-star forward Cameron Williams, one of the most in-demand prospects in the country. The 6-foot-11 St. Mary’s (AZ) standout, ranked as high as No. 4 nationally and the top power forward in the 2026 cycle, selected the Blue Devils over strong pushes from Arizona and Texas.

Williams, the No. 1 prospect in Arizona, drew more than a dozen scholarship offers before Duke extended one this past summer. An early-October official visit to Durham was the deal-clincher, helping head coach Jon Scheyer’s staff land its third 2026 commitment and second five-star of the class. He now joins five-star guard Bryson Howard and four-star center Maxime Meyer, forming one of the nation’s most talent-heavy early hauls.

The progress Williams has made is striking. He went from a relatively unknown recruit a year ago to a top-30 prospect last summer, then climbed into the top 10 by June, eventually reaching No. 4 in 247Sports’ rankings in September. Entering his senior year at St. Mary’s, he averaged 18.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game, while showcasing further development on the Adidas 3SSB circuit with the Compton Magic, where he added 3.3 blocks and 8.5 rebounds per game (including 2.4 on the offensive glass).

Williams’ size, agility, and skill caught the attention of scouts, with experts noting his springy hops, floor-to-floor speed, and shot-blocking instincts. As a scorer, Williams brings soft touch, face-up scoring ability, and rare shooting upside for a player his size, knocking down nearly 50% of his catch-and-shoot threes over the summer. He also shows potential as a straight-line driver and occasionally pushes the ball in transition.

Physically, Williams owns a 7-foot-1.5 wingspan and a lean, athletic frame that evaluators believe will unlock even more upside as he adds strength. While he still plays a bit upright at times, his length, mobility, and developing perimeter comfort position him as one of the highest-ceiling prospects in the class.