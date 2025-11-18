The Dallas Cowboys will have a somber moment Monday night. But there's good news with the return of players who have missed time with serious injuries. And one of those players, DeMarvion Overshown, revealed his unlikely path back to the field in the 2025 season.

Overshown will make his season debut as the Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. He said he will probably be emotional, according to ESPN. It has been 343 days since the devastating injury.

“I'm probably going to cry,” Overshown said. “I'm going to hug [associate athletic trainer/director of rehabilitation Britt Brown] tight. Because, man, he knows every day. Some days, we talked, and it was like, ‘We're going to be all right, man. You're going to be good.' And what I do? I smiled, and we got our work in. And so if anybody knows, he knows that every day I came here to work.”

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown ready to get back

Overshown said he wanted his recovery to put him in a position to be available when the Cowboys needed him.

“I just wanted what was best for the team,” Overshown said. “I wanted to be myself again. And [Brown] never let me down. I told him that. I texted him in a long message. I'm like, ‘I appreciate you for not giving up on me. I appreciate you for not letting me give up on myself.'”

Overshown’s injury was brutal. The diagnosis included a torn ACL and MCL. Furthermore, the posterior cruciate ligament ripped from the bone. Only the lateral collateral ligament remained intact.

Can Overshown help transform the Cowboys’ defense? It remains to be seen. The team entered Monday night with a record of 3-5-1. They are currently facing an uphill climb to reach the playoffs.

Still, Overshown made his way back with the support of Brown, who pushed him along the way.

“It's tough love,” Overshown said. “I don't think nobody going to want it more than those guys that work in that training room. Those guys you see every day, that's their mission to make sure you're at your best. Forget what they got going on, forget what they get paid. Their mission is to make sure you're at your best, whatever is in your best interest. Me and Britt, we got that understanding and our hearts have been connected since.”