Buffalo expects to have kicker Matt Prater back for Week 18 after cutting Michael Badgley in the wake of Sunday’s 13-12 loss to the Eagles, a game that swung on special teams and a failed late two-point try.

From there, the pressure around the Bills starts to feel less like noise and more like a storyline with stakes. In an ESPN report, league observers raised a pointed question: if Buffalo doesn’t make a real playoff run in a season where Patrick Mahomes isn’t even in the postseason, could Bills ownership begin to lose patience with Sean McDermott?

That’s the kind of line that doesn’t show up unless people around the league think the standard in Buffalo has quietly shifted from “good” to “prove it when it counts.”

The immediate backdrop is messy. Buffalo fell 13-12 in Week 17, then moved on from Badgley after an Eagles block turned a routine extra point into a larger problem.

McDermott said the team expects Prater to be available for the finale after Prater missed time with a quad injury. Buffalo already has a playoff spot, but the recent slip has come with a new reality in the AFC East after the Patriots clinched the division.

And it’s not just the kicking situation. Right tackle Spencer Brown left the Eagles game briefly with an eye issue after contact, which he described as taking “a strong right hook” to the eyeball, and he suggested he didn’t think it was accidental.

Brown also acknowledged his vision was affected, which is the kind of thing that becomes a real concern fast, especially with the postseason around the corner.

Week 18 is the last tune-up. After that, if Buffalo stumbles early again, the conversation around McDermott won’t be about “what went wrong this week.”