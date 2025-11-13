The Washington Commanders have had a rough season, sitting at 3-7 entering Week 11. Much of that has been due to Jayden Daniels' injury, which has forced them to start Marcus Mariota. With a game in Madrid, Spain, coming, they might not have some good news about the Commanders quarterback, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.

“Washington will reevaluate Jayden Daniels (elbow) after the Week 12 bye, but this could very easily turn into an absence of five to six weeks, I'm told, especially if the Commanders continue to lose,” Fowler wrote.

Daniels will not play this week in Madrid, as the Commanders prepare to face the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately, it's been tough sledding for him, as he is dealing with his third injury. The Commanders are already without Terry McLaurin, who will miss another week with a calf injury. Additionally, they lost Austin Ekeler earlier this season to a torn Achilles.

The Commanders have been unable to hold the fort with their injuries. After starting the season with a 3-2 record, things looked like they might go well for the team. But they are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, including a 25-24 last-minute loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

The Commanders have suffered four consecutive blowouts since that game, including one on Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks. After returning from an injury against the Hawks, Daniels sustained a new injury in that game. With their season spiraling out of control, the approach to Daniels' injury could be different.

“A loss to the Dolphins in Madrid would push Washington to 3-8, and Daniels has suffered three injuries this season. There will be much to consider between the team and the player,” Fowler added.

After the Commanders face the Dolphins, they will have a bye week before coming home to face the Denver Broncos. If the Commanders are 3-8, there is a chance they could shut down Daniels for the season. As they currently sit three games behind a final NFC Wild Card spot, a playoff push might not be feasible at this point.