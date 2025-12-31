Earlier this week, on the Dec. 29, 2025 edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE's The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) defeated AJ Styles & Dragon Lee to crown themselves the new World Tag Team Champions. While fans of The Usos were delighted with the results, several others were left agitated and mad about it.

A few hours after The Usos won the gold, former tag-team champion Xavier Woods of The New Day launched a public rant on social media. Getting vocal about the favoritism toward The Usos in WWE, Woods pointed out the advantages the twins faced during their title match against Styles and Lee.

“In [WWE] tag team matches an illegal competitor attacking a legal competitor is an immediate disqualification,” Woods wrote. “Not when its bloodline members tho. They can just do what they want per usual. Wild how blatant the deck is stacked in their favor and so many people don't even care.”

In @wwe tag team matches an illegal competitor attacking a legal competitor is an immediate disqualification. Not when its bloodline members tho. They can just do what they want per usual. Wild how blatant the deck is stacked in their favor and so many people don't even care. https://t.co/ShemzGGxO2 — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) December 30, 2025

The general rule for a tag team match is that the illegal competitor gets a five-count timer to exit the ring and get back onto the apron. However, this was not the case during the latest tag-team title match. While Jey was the legal man, Jimmy stood inside the ring as the illegal competitor for well over five seconds without the referee beginning any countdown. The twins proceeded to hit Styles and Lee with superkicks before dropping the latter with a 1-D to finish the match.

While no one has yet pointed out this shortcoming, Woods took notice of it and shared his voice on it. WWE has yet to officially address Woods' concerns.

Jey Uso secured a Royal Rumble win at the start of the year and concluded 2025 with a Tag Team Championship victory.