Famous Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua was recently involved in a car crash and suffered injuries, while his friends Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele passed away.

Not long after, TMZ reported that the death of Joshua's trainer, Kevin “Latif” Ayodele, had led to an outpouring of support. A fundraiser launched on Monday by SPOT Project has already gathered over $180,000. The money raised in Ayodele's honor will be used to help build a mosque.

“I’m absolutely shocked that he died today and I want to be part of the people who help keep his legacy alive,” the fundraiser’s website said. “This is why we’ve decided that we want to build a masjid and uphold his legacy.”

“Due to the overwhelming support and generosity of our brothers and sisters, as well as Latz’s friends who wish to continue his legacy, we have increased the fundraising target to £200,000 to ensure we create something truly impactful in his name,” the website further read. “100% of all donations will go directly towards this legacy enabling the construction of a masjid and the installation of as many boreholes as possible, providing communities in Africa with access to safe, clean water.”

As of this writing, nearly £195,102 has been raised, which is equivalent to roughly $262,471.

UK mourns the loss of Anthony Joshua's friend, Sina Ghami, after car crash

Soon after the news of Ghami's passing away became public, a heavy silence fell over the British Isles. Ghami was Joshua's strength and conditioning coach for over ten years, while Ayodele was Joshua's personal trainer.

According to Manchester Evening News, floral tributes poured in outside Evolve Gym, which Ghami co-founded, in Colindale in north London.

A notice on the door indicated the gym's temporary closure for staff to “mourn the loss of our beloved owner Sina Ghami.”