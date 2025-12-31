NFL rumors continue to swirl around the Browns as the offseason approaches, with league chatter suggesting that Cleveland and Las Vegas have at least done preliminary homework on what a potential head coaching move would entail, even if nothing is finalized yet.

From there, the conversation gets more specific and more unusual. If Cleveland is truly willing to consider an out-of-the-ordinary scenario, there’s at least a theoretical path where the Browns try to trade Kevin Stefanski, since he has years left on his contract.

The idea isn’t being framed as a prediction, more like a “what if” that shows how wide the Browns’ range of outcomes could be. Jeremy Fowler’s read is that Stefanski is viewed by many as a strong retread option, and the Giants would be an ideal fit.

The catch is obvious: trying to trade a coach with a 7-26 record over the past two seasons would be complicated, even for a franchise known for never fully closing the door on trades of any kind.

The timing matters because the Browns’ broader context is messy. Stefanski’s overall tenure includes real highs, including two Coach of the Year awards and two playoff trips, but the last two seasons have created the kind of heat where even unconventional solutions are being mentioned out loud.

Cleveland’s quarterback problems have been the recurring weight on the organization, and any reset conversation tends to pull the head coach into it, fairly or not.

Meanwhile, Stefanski’s public approach has stayed measured. After Cleveland’s 13-6 win over the Steelers, he didn’t bite on questions about whether Pittsburgh changed its plan to slow down Myles Garrett, whose chase for the single-season sack record has forced weekly protection adjustments from opponents.

The message stayed on preparation and execution, and that’s what makes the Giants angle feel like pure NFL gossip with a hint of logic.