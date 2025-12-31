At this point, it appears that Philadelphia Eagles star Cooper DeJean and WWE's Nikki Bella are embracing the dating rumors that have been circulating for weeks.

Speculation was furthered when DeJean “liked” Bella's most recent Instagram post. Bella posted a collection of pictures and videos from her most recent appearance on Monday Night RAW from Dec. 29, 2025. She wore Eagles-inspired Kelly Green gear, which also fueled speculation.

It didn't take long for fans to notice that DeJean “liked” the Instagram post by Bella. A fan on X, formerly Twitter, immortalized the moment with a screenshot of DeJean's “like.”

It’s the like by coop for me 😂 pic.twitter.com/WnWdQgguX4 — thicc n tired (@britttlifts) December 31, 2025

“Man[,] if I'm a superstar in my early twenties[,] I'd shoot my shot at a childhood crush too,” one fan commented, supporting DeJean's actions.

Another fan said, “Coop is on a hell of a run right now lol.” A different fan claimed that DeJean was “trolling” by “liking” the post on Instagram.

Are Cooper DeJean and Nikki Bella dating?

Neither DeJean nor Bella has confirmed that they are dating. So, for now, it's safe to assume that they are not. Bella seemingly discussed the rumors during the Dec. 18 episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, co-hosted with her sister, Brie Bella.

“It’s crazy because I actually haven’t been touched or done anything in so long,” said Bella. “It’s funny when people call me a whore when I actually haven’t had intimacy in a really long time, or even thought of kissing.

“I haven’t even kissed someone in so long. It’s kind of crazy. I was thinking of this last night—do I even know how to kiss?” she continued.

Bella is a year removed from her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev. She filed for divorce after his arrest on a felony domestic violence charge in August 2024.

Previously, Bella was engaged to fellow WWE icon John Cena. They got engaged in April 2017 when Cena proposed following their match at WrestleMania 33. However, they would call off their engagement the following April.