We're back with another betting prediction and pick for UFC 321 as we turn attention towards the Featherweight (145) Division for this next Prelim bout. Nathaniel Wood of England will take on the rising Jose Delgado of Mexico in a bout you won't want to miss! Check our UFC odds series for the Wood-Delgado prediction and pick.

Nathaniel Wood (21-6) has gone 9-3 since joining the UFC roster in 2018. After dropping a close bout to Muhammad Naimov, Wood bounced back with back-to-back victories via unanimous decision, his sixth victory in the UFC by the method. Now, he comes in as the short betting underdog looking for his third-straight win. Wood stands 5-foot-6 with a 69-inch reach.

Jose Delgado (10-1) is currently 2-0 under the UFC banner since debuting in 2025. After earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series, Delgado followed it up with consecutive wins in his first two appearance. Now, he comes in as the betting favorite looking for his eighth win in a row. Delgado stands 5-foot-11 with a 73-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 321 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 321 Odds: Nathaniel Wood-Jose Delgado Odds

Nathaniel Wood: +124

Jose Delgado: -148

Over 2.5 rounds: -115

Under 2.5 rounds: -115

Why Nathaniel Wood Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Morgan Charriere – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 6 SUB

Nathaniel Wood comes into this fight following a strong decision win over a highly-touted prospect in Morgan Charriere. Wood turned in one of his more complete performance of recent memory, out-striking his opponent 89-69 and threatening with submission attempts throughout. He hasn't been able to finish a bout since back in 2019, but he's grown accustomed to controlling a bout for a complete three rounds.

During this fight, Nathaniel Wood may have to be more defensive as his opponent will be the more active striker. Wood does a great job of avoiding clean punches and is typically able to slip underneath and counter, but his margin for error will be much smaller against a dangerous opponent like Delgado.

To win as the underdog, Nathaniel Wood have to continue dictating the pace of the fight and only allowing his opponent opportunities to land once he closes the distance. Otherwise, he may sustain too much damage if he's blitzing without a clear game plan in mind. Wood can be seen as the slightly strong grappler and stands to find success if he's able to control the scrambles and transitions.

Why Jose Delgado Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Hyder Amil – TKO (ground strikes, R1)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

Jose Delgado comes into this fight following two exciting finishes over Hyder Amil and Connor Matthews in the first round. At 5-foot-11, Delgado is extremely tall for this weight class and has a longer reach than most of his opponents. He uses his advantages in throwing long jabs and keeping opponents at a safe distance with his front kicks. The low leg kicks could become a theme for him in this fight as Wood has been affected by the technique in the past.

Jose Delgado will also have to be the more aggressive side when closing the distance and exchanging strikes with his opponent. Wood has a tendency to slip in and out of range while landing his offense and avoiding any damage, so Delgado's main task will be to corner Wood and force him to make quick decisions when it comes to his defense and on his back foot.

As for his own offense, Delgado has a very well-rounded skill set and it's very telling to see him as the betting favorite against a UFC vet with 12 fights under his belt. Still, his physical frame and leverage when striking pose an interesting problem for anyone in the division, so it's clear the UFC is priming him with increasingly difficult competition each passing fight.

Final Nathaniel Wood-Jose Delgado Prediction & Pick

This should be a great matchup as the well-rounded UFC vet takes on the exciting newcomer. Nathaniel Wood is extremely tactical and doesn't take too many risks when engaging with opponents. Jose Delgado will be the much more dangerous side threatening the finish, but Nathaniel Wood will be the stronger fighter in controlling the bout for three rounds.

We have to give the slight striking advantage to Delgado thanks to his length and advantage with his lead jab. As for Wood, he's shown a solid ability to scramble in the grappling and has been known to reverse positions on numerous occasions.

For our final prediction here, we're going to roll with Jose Delgado to earn the win thanks to his active striking. He's much less likely to fall into a striking lull in comparison to Wood, so if this fight sees a decision, expect Delgado to lead the striking numbers if he's able to keep the fight standing behind his 71% takedown defense.

Final Nathaniel Wood-Jose Delgado Prediction & Pick: Jose Delgado (-148); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-115)