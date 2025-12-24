South Carolina football continued reshaping its coaching staff Tuesday, moving toward the hiring of Deion Barnes as the program’s next EDGE coach. The addition marks a notable move for the Gamecocks coaching staff as Shane Beamer looks to strengthen player development following a difficult season.

The Barnes hire fills the vacancy left by Sterling Lucas, who departed Columbia for LSU earlier this month to join Lane Kiffin's new staff. Barnes arrives after three seasons on the Penn State staff, where he developed several high-impact pass rushers and built a reputation as a strong technician and recruiter. His background directly aligns with South Carolina football’s emphasis on improving edge production.

Barnes is widely credited for his role in the development of Abdul Carter, one of college football’s most disruptive defenders and a recent first-round NFL selection. That experience is expected to translate quickly within the South Carolina EDGE coach role, particularly as the Gamecocks look to maximize returning talent along the defensive front.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account Tuesday, first reporting that Barnes was joining the Gamecocks staff.

Sources: South Carolina is expected to hire Penn State defensive line coach Deion Barnes as the DE/OLB coach. He’s been Penn State’s defensive line coach the past three years and worked with the line there since 2020. He coached Abdul Carter, Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac. pic.twitter.com/K2GD2W60EV — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 23, 2025

The hire was later confirmed publicly through recruiting circles. On3Sports’ Chris Clark published a report confirming the move and outlining Barnes’ role on Beamer’s staff.

“Shane Beamer is set to hire Deion Barnes as South Carolina football’s new EDGE coach, GamecockCentral.com has confirmed.”

The timing of the hire carries added importance. Sophomore edge rusher Dylan Stewart announced his return for the 2026 season shortly after news of the move surfaced, signaling stability within the Gamecocks program. Senior quarterback LaNorris Sellers had previously confirmed his return, further solidifying the roster's core.

Barnes also brings recruiting ties to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, regions Beamer has prioritized during his tenure. For South Carolina football, the hire represents both a developmental upgrade and a retention win as the program looks to reset momentum entering the offseason.