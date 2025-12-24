The Atlanta Hawks have not had much injury luck this season, and most of them have come from frontcourt players at the end of the bench. In a span of just two weeks, the Hawks have lost three G League players to season-ending injuries: Jacob Toppin, Eli Ndiaye, and, most recently, N'Faly Dante.

The Hawks are already dealing with the illness that has kept Kristaps Porzingis out for some time, and Mouhamed Gueye recently had to miss a game with a right shoulder sprain. That led the Hawks to sign Malik Williams to a two-way contract to add depth to the end of the bench.

Before their game against the Chicago Bulls, head coach Quin Snyder spoke about the signing of Williams.

“It’s always good when someone who’s invested in your program gets an opportunity to get called up,” Snyder said. “He’s put a lot of time and work in and it’s been effective in College Park. The ability to shoot the ball, shoot it from 3. He’s a good rebounder. It’s important for us to have some depth.”

Article Continues Below

In 14 games with the College Park Skyhawks, Williams averaged 16.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. In 12 games during the Tip-Off Tournament, Williams averaged 16.1 points and 10.7 rebounds, and was one of the only eight players in the G League to average at least 15.0 points and 10.0 rebounds during that portion of the season.

Williams would be a good player for the Hawks if his name has to be called upon to get some minutes, as he can stretch the floor while also dominating the boards. With the injuries that the Hawks have faced in the frontcourt, it would not be a surprise to see him at some point during the season unless they sign or trade for another player.

For now, the hope is that the Hawks can get healthy sooner rather than later.