Michigan’s football team coaching search is starting to move beyond internal housekeeping, as interim head coach Biff Poggi has confirmed he’s interviewed with athletic director Warde Manuel multiple times and is openly campaigning to be the full-time answer amid the program’s post-Moore reset.

Behind the scenes, the candidate board appears to be widening. FootballScoop reported that several sources said Michigan officials began vetting Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm and also gauged his potential interest in the job.

That development matters because it signals Michigan isn’t treating this as a quick interim-to-permanent handoff, it’s doing real diligence on established head coaches while trying to stabilize the program.

Poggi’s pitch has been anything but subtle. He’s framed the job as a fix-it project, emphasizing that the building needs a hard reevaluation and that he believes he’s the person to do it, all while preparing Michigan’s 9-3 team for the Citrus Bowl against Texas on Dec. 31.

By his own telling, Manuel has indicated he hopes to have a permanent coach in place by the time the Wolverines take the field in Orlando, which only raises the stakes of every day this drags on.

At the same time, Michigan has already taken at least one prominent name off the board. FootballScoop reported that Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, a key architect of Michigan’s 2023 title defense before joining Jim Harbaugh in the NFL, has privately disclosed he would not accept the Michigan job right now as his stock continues to rise in NFL circles.

The logic is basic for them as Minter is trending toward NFL head coach consideration, and stepping into a turbulent college situation doesn’t align with that trajectory.

That leaves Michigan in a familiar bind, balancing urgency with caution, and they need to solve it now for a more stable competition next year.