No stranger to giving back and philanthropic efforts, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been seen out and about before Christmas during his latest hiatus.

Mimi's Ravioli, an Italian restaurant located in Hollywood, Florida, revealed that Reigns personally delivered pizza to sick kids in a local hospital. A couple of the employees took a picture with Reigns, who was donning a Wild Samoans T-shirt. The restaurant appeared so grateful for Reigns' efforts.

“I don’t know if you know this guy ]Roman Reigns'] story but he is a true hero,” the restaurant raved. “It’s two days before Christmas and all the money in the world and this guy is picking up pizza to deliver to the sick kids at the hospital on his own time. They don’t make them like this guy. This guy is what you call a true life hero.

“’m glad we can call Joe our friend thank you for stopping by saying hello and bring the kids pizza. It’s an honor to have you walk through my doors buddy. Keep doing what you’re doing and keep paying it forward. God created people like you to make this a better place thank you guys from my family to everyone,” they continued.

Article Continues Below

Currently, Reigns is on a hiatus from WWE following Survivor Series. His team lost the annual WarGames match, and he disappeared afterward.

Reigns teamed up with former rivals like Cody Rhodes and CM Punk in the WarGames match. Their team also consisted of the Usos (Jey and Jimmy). They took on the Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, as well as Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar.

With the Royal Rumble looming, expect Reigns to return soon. He is usually part of the Road to WrestleMania. As one of WWE's top stars, expect him to be in a marquee feud heading into WrestleMania 42.

In 2025, Reigns took part in the Royal Rumble battle royal. He hadn't done that since 2020 when he was the runner-up to McIntyre. He was the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion from 2020 to 2024, so he didn't have to take part in the Royal Rumble.