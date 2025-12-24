PHOENIX– If anyone knows a good offensive game, it’s Devin Booker. The Phoenix Suns shooting guard has been at the top of every scouting report ever since he was in the league. However, Dillon Brooks might be taking that title from him.

He posted 25 points on 10-15 shooting from the field, but no other statistical categories.

With Brooks having a career year with the Suns, it proves that the right situation and environment make a world’s difference. The confidence is there, even if Brooks has it diminished by his former general manager, Zach Kleiman.

Even with the offensive productivity, Booker couldn’t help but take a friendly jab at his now-teammate.

“I think he's gotten better. I think he's put the work in. He wasn't this good when we played against him,” Booker joked postgame in the locker room.

“He would score. It wouldn't be that efficient, but now you can see the work, and the work has brought confidence with it. So it's been a pleasure to watch him develop in a whole new situation and take advantage of it.”

Devin Booker playfully commented on Dillon Brooks' improved play this season: "He wasn't this good when we played against him. He would score but it wouldn't be that efficient. Now you can see the work and the work has brought the confidence with it."

Dillon Brooks is thriving with the Suns

One of the first people Brooks called when he got to the Suns was Booker. The two have formed an inseparable bond with the competitive nature within basketball. They have different means of obtaining it, but it’s the shared vision.

Also, the self-proclaimed ‘villain” acknowledges the belief that the organization has in him. Even with his reputation, his impact as a winner cannot go unnoticed.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets were both substantially better defensive teams when he was with them. While they endured some of the inefficient shot selection, that is his game.

It's something that Suns head coach Jordan Ott has emphasized time and time again. They know who they are getting, and are willing to live with the results. Well, those results have been fruitful to say the least.

Either way, Phoenix knew they would get someone to change the culture. But changing his efficiency and offensive game? That is the unexpected and favorable piece of the prize.