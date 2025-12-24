In the latest edition of her Moné Mag newsletter, AEW star Mercedes Moné opened up about a key piece of advice she once received from her cousin and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Writing in her Moné Mag, the current AEW TBS Champion reflected on the advice Snoop Dogg shared with her about breaking records. Moné reflected on Dogg’s advice for her on breaking records after she expressed her thoughts on breaking Ultimo Dragon’s championship record.

“And I remember something that Snoop Dogg said to me: you can’t go back and watch your games because you have to get ready for your next one,” she said. “You always have to be ready. You have to keep on going. There’s no time to watch the highlight reels of my life because I’m busy trying to make more.”

Moné was the recipient of 13 simultaneous championships before losing a few of them early this month in December. In the past year, Moné has held championships from several promotions such as AEW, ROH, CMLL, NJPW, and more. She currently boasts a total of nine titles together.

AEW's Mercedes Moné and her cousin Snoop Dogg's wrestling relationship

Moné and Snoop Dogg are first cousins. Her father is Dogg's uncle, and their strong bond stems from their shared love of pro-wrestling. Over the years, Snoop Dogg has remained a significant supporter and mentor in Moné's pro-wrestling career.

The two also walked out together at WWE WrestleMania 32 ahead of her title match, when Snoop Dogg rapped Moné, then known as Sasha Banks, to the ring.

She is now scheduled to challenge Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale at AEW Worlds End for the tag titles alongside Athena.