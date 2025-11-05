What does the future of the New Orleans Pelicans look like? This is an open-ended question with many different paths to explore, but one constant and sure thing about this organization is rookie big man Derik Queen being a focal point of their future.

Throughout high school, Queen was viewed as one of the best rising big-man prospects in the entire country. As a five-star recruit coming out of Montverde in Florida, which has produced talents like Cooper Flagg, Cade Cunningham, D'Angelo Russell, RJ Barrett, and others, the Maryland product decided there he didn't want to play collegiate basketball anywhere other than at home.

Queen quickly cemented himself as one of the best players in college basketball as a freshman with the Maryland Terrapins, leading the program to a 27-9 record, their most wins and highest NCAA Tournament seed (4) in a decade. Although he enjoyed his time at Maryland, Queen always envisioned himself being a one-and-done prospect, especially with his dreams of making it to the NBA becoming true.

Before the 2025 NBA Draft, Queen found himself near the top of many teams' draft boards who were picking in the lottery. The Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Portland Trail Blazers were among those with lottery picks considering Queen high in the first round.

However, there was another team that zeroed in on Queen, envisioning him as an essential part of what they planned to build. That team was the Pelicans, and Joe Dumars, the organization's new Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, made sure to land Queen in the draft.

The Pelicans were aggressive in their pursuit of Queen, trading the 23rd overall pick and an unprotected 2026 first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks for the rights to Queen, the 13th pick in this past summer's draft. While the young big man is still getting used to actually being in the NBA, he continues to marvel at the perks of being a professional athlete.

“There are definitely great perks of being in the NBA. I love it,” Queen told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “You can’t go wrong with the big hotels and food everywhere! It is also pretty cool to see some of the celebrities we always idolized and talked about growing up sitting courtside to watch us play. Everything about the NBA process is smooth in terms of preparation and transportation, you know it.

“I definitely love all the little perks that come with being in the NBA.”

Every young player entering the league, whether they want to admit it or not, is always blinded by the spotlights in the NBA. There is always a week or two to enjoy the fame and glory from being a first-round pick, but then comes the reality of actually putting in the time and effort behind the scenes that many NBA fans don't consider.

Queen, like the countless All-Stars and superstars around the NBA, spent numerous hours every day of the offseason working on his skills. For the Pelicans, it was important to get Queen in the gym from the very first day he set foot in their facility, especially since he would be a focal point for them in the NBA Summer League out in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Right away, Queen was raising eyebrows with three straight double-doubles, highlighted by a 17-point effort in his third Summer League game. Unfortunately, that is when concern struck Queen and the organization, as he was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist that required surgery.

How Derik Queen's injury improved mental, physical focus

Three days after his best performance of the summer with the Pelicans, Queen underwent left wrist surgery in Los Angeles. Even before the start of his rookie year, Queen was facing the uphill battle of overcoming an injury, a trend many NBA players face way too frequently nowadays.

But for Queen, this was a minor setback that would eventually lead to him introducing himself to the NBA world during the 2025-26 season.

Although he missed the preseason and was forced to watch his team practice from the trainer's room much of the summer, that did not stop Queen from remaining focused and engaged with his Pelicans teammates. More specifically, Queen built an even stronger relationship with fellow rookie Jeremiah Fears, whom the Pelicans selected seventh overall in June.

“Jeremiah is a great friend and a great teammate, and we've both leaned on one another to adjust to this new lifestyle as rookies,” Queen told ClutchPoints. “Just him being out there on the court and telling me how it is when I was sidelined for a few months and getting his advice was great. It’s been fun getting to watch him and watching each other grow.

“We will always be connected to one another since we entered the league together with the same team.”

Much of Queen's offseason before the start of his rookie year consisted of watching, observing, and building relationships with his coaches and teammates. The other part of his summer was devoted to tackling his wrist rehab in full force.

Queen was not prepared to let this injury define him, and his mission was to do everything he could to be ready for the Pelicans' first game of the season on Oct. 22. Despite there being good and bad days during his rehab, Queen's focus, determination, and commitment to being there for his team further proved to the Pelicans that they finally got the guy they've been wanting.

“I’m definitely the type of person who adapts quickly to new situations,” Queen said. “So I knew I could do the same with this injury. Physically speaking, it was hard to do what I needed before training camp because I couldn’t really do anything arm-wise. It was hard to do core exercises too because I couldn’t put any weight on my arm and wrist. Picking things up was very difficult.

“It was equally as taxing mentally because I had to spend time in the trainer's room and watch the guys go up and down the court. I’ve never missed basketball like this before – games, practices, anything. When things weren’t going my way, it definitely impacted me mentally.

“To be in a brace for three months, I had to keep staying steady and mentally strong.”

As Queen progressed through his offseason injury rehab, he discovered the challenge of staying in shape and meeting certain nutrition levels needed. Since he could not do his regular gym routine as if he were completely healthy, Queen began to learn about the importance of eating right and making sure to keep his body in the best shape possible.

For anyone who has been to New Orleans, one of the first things that probably comes to mind is all the assortment of food there is to offer. While tempting, and possibly a weakness for Queen at times, like everyone else in the area, the Pelicans rookie began a strong partnership with Quest Nutrition while he was working his way back from his wrist injury.

Quest has partnered with many NBA talents through the years, and their commitment to fuel athletes with the necessary nutrients to perform at the highest level possible is why Queen immediately became attached to the company.

“Rest and recovery have been essential since before my wrist injury, especially for me to get my energy back. I need to take care of my body and get the protein I need, which is why I really zoned in on Quest,” Queen admitted. “Their bars and shakes not only help with recovery, but they are also some of the best sports nutrition products I’ve ever had.

“Quest continues to change the game in terms of actually making food athletes would want that is great for them physically and mentally, and now they are introducing a new doughnut that is fantastic. Everyone has a sweet tooth! This doughnut tastes just like a regular doughnut, but it’s much healthier for an athlete like me.”

Although Queen is back on the court working on his skills and has recovered from his wrist injury, he still spends a lot of time focusing on his mental health. Quest has played a key role in Queen's mental journey since being drafted, and he credits the company for helping him get in the right mindspace through their nutrient-rich products.

Through the first six games of his rookie season, Queen has seen his role fluctuate, but he has still made the most of any minutes he is given off the bench. So far this season, Queen has averaged 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor in roughly 17.6 minutes per game.

No matter how good they may be, it always takes time, and there is a learning curve with rookie talents in the NBA.

That is the case with Queen, which is why he continues to work hard on and off the court, both physically and mentally, through what has been a tough start to the 2025-26 campaign for the Pelicans.

A path forward in New Orleans

To say the Pelicans have started off slow this season would be an understatement.

Two close losses to the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs to begin the 2025-26 season led to a four-game span in which the Pelicans were outscored by a combined 99 total points. At 0-6 and with head coach Willie Green hearing noise about him being on the hot seat, New Orleans returned home on Tuesday night for a battle with the Charlotte Hornets.

This was a chance not only for Green and the Pelicans to pick up their first win of the season but also a moment to put the past behind them and begin building the foundation for what was started this offseason. More specifically, this game represented a chance for Queen to emerge.

All-Star forward Zion Williamson did not play in this game on Tuesday night, as he will miss at least a week with a left hamstring strain. That leaves Queen as the Pelicans' most dynamic option in the frontcourt, and he led New Orleans to its first win of the season with 12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and four steals in just 18 minutes off the bench.

At any time this offseason, Queen could've given up and let the emotions of his injury overtake him. But that was not an option for the rookie big man, as his determination and striving to better himself both mentally and physically coming off this injury were forged for moments like this.

Queen trusts his teammates, and his teammates trust him right back, which is why he was able to deliver with the spotlight cast on him in the fourth quarter against Charlotte.

This bond and trust that has been built allowed Queen to be dominant in the fourth quarter on Tuesday night and become the first player in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97) to record 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals in any quarter, according to Pelicans sideline reporter Andrew Lopez.

“We are a really close group of guys in that locker room,” Queen told ClutchPoints. “We are focused on being the best we can be to win games. That’s all it’s about. We want to get New Orleans back where it's supposed to be, and we know we can achieve this. Whatever is needed of me, I’m going to do it. It’s about being better each and every day.”

Among the leaders in the Pelicans' locker room, Herb Jones is someone who has everyone's respect. In his fifth season with the organization, Jones has been the one to hold everyone accountable, especially at the start of the season with the team entering Tuesday night's game with a 0-6 record.

While he may not be an All-Star talent in New Orleans, the 27-year-old wing has the respect of Queen and all of his teammates. That is why Queen looks up to him.

“Who is the leader in the locker room? That's a good question. I’d probably have to say Herb. He always has something to say, in a good way,” Queen said with a smile on his face while discussing his teammate. “He’s always motivating us. Even though we haven't started all that hot, things are always going to get better, and he acts like a leader both on and off the court. It’s all about improving in this league, and Herb wants to improve every day and after every game – win or lose.”

Along with Jones, veteran centers Kevon Looney and DeAndre Jordan are also leaders for this younger Pelicans team.

Although Jordan joined the team after the season began, he has started to form a strong bond with Queen, specifically taking him under his wing and helping the 20-year-old big man understand the nuances of the NBA.

In a way, Jordan is almost treating Queen as if he were his younger brother.

“It is kind of crazy because DJ (DeAndre Jordan) just joined us about a week ago,” Queen said while laughing. “That first day he was there for practice, we hadn’t even talked to one another yet. We were right next to each other, and I said something not even addressed to him, and he was jokingly like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know rookie talks!' He’s just a great guy, and he’s been a great leader to learn from. He isn’t afraid to speak his mind, and I think I’m the type of person who needs that sometimes.”

The city of New Orleans is a very tight community.

Friends and neighbors are always looking out for one another, and they always rally behind their sports organizations, through both the good and the bad. There is a strong sense of pride and belief from Pelicans fans, which is why one of Queen's biggest goals during his rookie season is not to leave them disappointed.

Just because the Pelicans have started the season 1-6 doesn't mean they can't turn things around, and that is the exact mindset Queen and this locker room have.

Between all the noise surrounding the Pelicans in the NBA and the questions being asked, Queen is staying true to who he is. The New Orleans community has embraced him, and Queen is ready to return the love they've been showing him since Day 1 in the Big Easy.

“Since I’ve been down here, I’ve really felt the love from the city for the Pelicans and the Saints,” Queen stated. “These people are always rooting for us, no matter what, and the community is really close because of the professional teams. It’s cool to see and be a part of.

“We won't let them down.”