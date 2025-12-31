The San Francisco Giants added an upgrade to their starting rotation on Wednesday by agreeing to a one-year contract with Tyler Mahle. Shayna Rubin of The San Francisco Chronicle reported the deal was close and Mark Feinsand of MLB.com later confirmed the agreement. Mahle is set to join a Logan Webb-led starting rotation in San Francisco for a Giants ball club that is looking to return to the playoffs.

The Giants had some promising storylines in 2025, but they ultimately fell short of reaching the postseason once again. San Francisco has been linked to a number of free agents this offseason — such as Cody Bellinger — but fans are still waiting for the ball club to make a big splash.

However, the Mahle signing will give the starting rotation a pivotal boost.

As mentioned, Webb will lead the way. Robbie Ray is one of the better left-handed pitchers in the game when healthy. The Giants added Adrian Houser as well, who is a quality No. 4 starting rotation option. San Francisco will have a number of candidates for the No. 5 rotation spot, but Mahle's presence likely cements the top three starters in the rotation.

Now 31 years old, Mahle has always featured intriguing potential. Injuries have limited him from reaching his true ceiling, but Mahle was quietly impressive for the Texas Rangers in 2025. He ultimately pitched to a tremendous 2.18 ERA across 16 outings.

This signing could prove to be one of the steals of the offseason if Tyler Mahle can stay healthy and make 25 or more starts in 2026.