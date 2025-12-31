The Chicago Cubs added another piece to their bullpen by signing veteran right-hander Hunter Harvey to a one-year deal worth $6 million, with up to $1.5 million available in incentives.

The agreement between the Cubs and Harvey was reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Harvey, 31, offers real upside when healthy. A former first-round pick by the Baltimore Orioles in 2013, he has put together a strong big-league resume, posting a 3.11 ERA across 185 career innings with the Orioles, Washington Nationals, and Kansas City Royals while striking out 201 batters.

His best stretch came with Washington from 2022 to 2024, when he recorded a 3.17 ERA, struck out nearly 28 percent of hitters, and handled high-leverage roles, including save chances. Armed with a fastball that can reach the upper 90s and a sharp curveball, Harvey can be especially tough on right-handed hitters.

The concern, as always, is health. Harvey’s 2025 season with Kansas City was derailed by injuries. First, a teres major strain kept him out from April until late July, then a Grade 2 adductor strain in August. He appeared in just 12 games, totaling 10.2 innings, though he did not allow a run and struck out 11 while walking only one.

That limited workload followed earlier back issues and a long injury history dating back to his prospect days, leaving questions about how much he can be relied on over a full season.

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has been busy rebuilding the bullpen after several departures. In addition to Harvey, Chicago signed Phil Maton to a two-year, $14.5 million deal, added Hoby Milner and Jacob Webb, and brought back Caleb Thielbar.

Daniel Palencia is expected to handle most of the closing duties, but Harvey gives the Cubs another late-inning option with the velocity they otherwise lack. This approach is a low-risk, high-reward way to build depth without breaking the bank.

Harvey is now part of a reworked bullpen under manager Craig Counsell, who is known for relying heavily on his relievers. With room on the 40-man roster and no blockbuster moves on the horizon so far, Chicago is betting on reliable depth and upside.

If Harvey can stay healthy and rediscover his form from Washington, he could become an important late-inning arm. For a team trying to move past recent middling seasons, this quieter bullpen makeover could play an important role in pushing the Cubs back into the NL Central race.