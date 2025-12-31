The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for a showdown with the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 1 seed on the line. But after 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams sustained a hamstring injury, things looked dire. But there is a silver lining to the injury, according to reports from ESPN

Kyle Shanahan and the brass were very impressed with the play of backup Austen Pleasants. He stepped in for Williams after the All-Pro tackle suffered his injury and kept the pocket clean for the most part. Notably, his ability to open up holes in the running game was a very welcome addition, especially with the absence of George Kittle.

Even with Kittle possibly returning in Week 18, the play of Pleasants opened up some possibilities for a Niners' offensive line that has not always been the best. Pleasants is in his fourth year in the NFL, and his third team. Yet, he did well enough to keep Brock Purdy safe while opening things up for Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey had a great game on the ground, rumbling for 140 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown. Likewise, Purdy dominated the Bears, passing for 303 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, while rushing six times for 28 yards and two scores.

Coach Kyle Shanahan has not yet ruled out Williams for Saturday's game. But with the Niners on a short week, there is a chance he might not play. Pleasants has never started a game before. But this could be his big chance to show the brass that he is capable, even against a fearsome Seahawks' D-line. The Seahawks visit the 49ers on Saturday with the No. 1 seed on the line, live from Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California.