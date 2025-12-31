The Buffalo Bills are currently preparing for their upcoming game against the New York Jets to close out the 2025 regular season. The Bills recently learned they would be starting out the 2025 postseason on the road after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday, which, combined with a win by the New England Patriots earlier in the day, meant that the Bills would not win the AFC East this year.

On Wednesday, the Bills got a shaky injury update on quarterback Josh Allen ahead of the game against the Jets, as it was revealed by the team that he missed that day's walkthrough due to a foot injury.

Several other players were either out or limited in the walkthrough as well.

Article Continues Below

Overall, this update shouldn't be too much of a cause for panic for Bills fans, considering that the team doesn't necessarily have a lot to play for in their game against the Jets on Sunday. It would certainly be understandable for the Bills to want to be cautious with Allen moving forward this year, especially when keeping in mind that he has dealt with some injury concerns already this year, including one that caused him to briefly exit a recent game.

Right now, priority number one for the Bills is making sure that they are able to hit the ground running when the playoffs get underway in a week and a half. In any case, their game against the Jets is set to kick off on Sunday at 4:25 pm ET.