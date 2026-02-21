The gold medal matchup between Team USA and Team Canada will be the last event of the 2026 Winter Olympics. It may also be the most anticipated hockey gamesince the legendary 1980 victory by the United States over the Soviet Union in Lake Placid.

There is a very good chance that the USA-Canada matchup will contain all the elements that are needed for an all-time great sporting event. Both teams have been undefeated in Olympic hockey competition to this point, and the two nations have been on a collision course since last year's 4 Nations Face-Off. In that tournament, the United States was able to beat Canada in a first-round game at the Bell Centre in Montreal but Canada got its revenge when it won the championship matchup in overtime at TD Garden in Boston on a goal by Connor McDavid.

There is incredible skill on both sides with Canada featuring McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Macklin Celebrini and the Americans offering Quinn Hughes, Jack Hughes, Jack Eichel and Dylan Larkin. However, there is more than enough rancor between the two teams to turn this into a hard-hitting, physical affair that will turn this into a battle of attrition.

This is a fight for hockey superiority between Canada and the United States. Canada has always been viewed as the superior hockey-playing nation because this is their national sport, while the United States has been catching up for years and wants to take the crown.

How to watch Team Canada vs. Team USA: The two teams will meet Sunday morning at 8:10 a.m. ET and can be seen live on NBC and Peacock. This early-morning start time coincides with a 2:10 p.m. local time in Milan, Italy.

Prediction: Defense rules the day, but U.S. must open scoring

Hard-core hockey fans are sure to get up early and watch the game, and fans of the Olympic Games and the most elite level of athletic competition are sure to join them.

They are not likely to see a wide-open game where both teams' superstars exchange brilliant scoring opportunities as they fly up and down the ice. Instead, every face-off, pass and shot will be contested and players are likely to go after their opponents with a fervor and intensity that exceeds nearly all regular-season NHL games.

The United States will try to keep McDavid, MacKinnon and Celebrini in check, while the Canadians will try to do the same to the Hughes brothers, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk and Jack Eichel.

Scoring the first goal in this game could be vital even though both Canada and the United States have registered come-from-behind victories during the Olympic hockey tournament. These two teams are so close in talent and desire that the opening goal may result in pressure being lifted from the team that gets on the scoreboard first while it is shifted to the team that has to fight from behind.

Canada may have a bit more firepower, so it's vital for the U.S. to get on the scoreboard first. Look for the Hughes brothers to be involved on the opening goal, as Jack Hughes sets up Quinn Hughes for the opening goal.

Prediction: McDavid's explosive speed gets the best of the U.S. defense

Team Canada is carrying the hopes of a nation to hold onto its unofficial title as the best hockey-playing nation in the world.

All the players on the team will feel the pressure, but nobody will feel like he is carrying the nation on his shoulders like McDavid. He is largely considered the best player in the world, and he has shown off his ability throughout the tournament.

There is no player that is more explosive than McDavid and he was able to score the winning goal a year ago in 4 Nations. He may not score the golden goal in this game, but he will score a crucial goal against Team USA goaltender Connor Hellebuyck in the 3rd period that will tie the score and raise the spirits of Team Canada.

McDavid is unstoppable when he has the puck on his stick in his own zone and revs up to full speed. Hard-hitting and physical defenseman Charlie McAvoy and the rest of the defensive crew will do all it can to slow down McDavid, but he will break through for at least one big play in this game.

Prediction: Physical U.S. team will wear down Canada

The members of Team USA are not intimidated by Canada's history or talent level. The confidence level of the Tkachuk brothers has translated throughout the locker room, and the belief is that they can beat Team Canada at their own game. This will play out in the physical battles for puck possessions that will play out along the boards and in the corners.

The United States will not back down and will win more than 50 percent of those physical battles. Team Canada's Tom Wilson and Brad Marchand will do all they can to help their side get the edge, but the Tkachuks, Eichel, Larkin and McAvoy will not back down

Pick: Team USA defeats rival in overtime

Team USA and Team Canada met for the gold medal in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. Sidney Crosby (undisclosed injury, may play in gold medal game) took a pass from Jarome Iginla in overtime and beat American goaltender Ryan Miller with a quick shot from an extreme angle to give Canada the gold medal.

It is 16 years later and another overtime game between these two rivals is likely. This time, the Team USA will celebrate with the goal in the extra period. Eichel will score the game-winner with a wicked wrist shot that beats goaltender Jordan Binnington to the top corner.

The Americans will earn the gold medal and the Star-Spangled Banner will follow. The heartbroken Canadians will start the countdown to the 2030 Winter Olympics when they will have a chance for revenge.