AC Milan have been heavily linked with a move Daichi Kamada in the summer. The outgoing Serie A champions couldn’t defend their crown and lost in the Champions League semi-finals to rivals Inter. Now, they are planning for a rebuild in the summer.

According to the report from Fabrizio Romano, the Italian giants will make a decision on Kamada soon. The agreement on a free transfer for the Frankfurt defender is close.

Kamada has been one of the top players in the Bundesliga recently. The Japanese International won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt last season. Furthermore, he has shown that he has the skill and composure to play at a high level consistently.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 26-year-old has a reputation for playing in multiple systems and adapting to different situations during the game. His contract with Frankfurt expires at the end of this month, and he looks very likely to leave Bundesliga at the end of the campaign. Hence, AC Milan have a great opportunity to cash in on one of the most technically-gifted players in German football these days.

European clubs always vary in going for a cheap option to improve the spine of their squad. Hence, if AC Milan can add such a quality player on a free transfer, it would boost their summer transfer window plans.

Kamada’s season with Frankfurt speaks for itself. The Japanese International has made 45 appearances across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists. He has also scored three Champions League goals this season.