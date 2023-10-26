In a significant relief for Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham has declared himself ready and available for the upcoming El Clasico clash. Concerns arose over Bellingham's physical condition after he left the field due to apparent discomfort during the club's recent match against Braga. Still, the young star's announcement bodes well for the highly anticipated showdown.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the former Borussia Dortmund confirmed his availability on TVE. Real Madrid faced a tough battle in Portugal, ultimately securing a 1-2 victory against Braga, with Bellingham delivering a stellar performance and finding the back of the net. The win maintained Madrid's winning streak and moved them closer to qualifying for the knockout stages in the Champions League.

The Englishman's goal in this match marked his 11th in all competitions for Real Madrid, a testament to his outstanding start at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite his success, there was anxiety as he limped off the field just before the final whistle, prompting concerns about his availability for the upcoming El Clasico clash.

Bellingham's contribution has been pivotal to Real Madrid's impressive form in La Liga, where they have won eight out of ten games and accumulated 25 points. With Barcelona trailing by just one point and maintaining an unbeaten record, the El Clasico promises to be a significant challenge.

While Barcelona has faced its share of injury setbacks, including Pedri's likely absence due to a hamstring injury, manager Xavi remains hopeful, relying on the emerging talents from the club's academy to maintain the team's spirits in Catalonia.

As the El Clasico date approaches, fans eagerly anticipate Bellingham's involvement, and his declaration of readiness adds another layer of excitement to the iconic fixture, where two fierce rivals clash in one of football's most celebrated encounters.