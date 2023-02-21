Five games on Tuesday are slated in the English Championship, featuring this game between Rotherham United (7-12-13) and Sunderland (13-10-9). Check out our English Championship odds series, starring our Rotherham-Sunderland prediction and pick.

Following a 0-2 loss at home, Rotherham hopes to regain back to their winning ways as they host the sixth-seeded visitors at the New York Stadium. The hosts would need the previous points to have a temporary five-point buffer over the relegation zone.

The Black Cats endured a 1-1 draw with Bristol City in their last game at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland hopes to preserve its five-game unbeaten streak as they travel here at Rotherham.

Here are the Rotherham-Sunderlandsoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

English Championship Odds: Rotherham-Sunderland Odds

Rotherham: +260

Sunderland: +110

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: +110

Under 2.5 Goals: -134

How to Watch Rotherham vs. Sunderland

TV: N/A

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 2:45 PM ET /11:45 AM ET

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV(click for a free trial)*

Why Rotherham Can Beat Sunderland

Matt Taylor’s men will look to escape relegation to League One. The Millers have 33 points after seven victories, 12 draws and 13 losses and are currently placed 21st in the Championship. Huddersfield, Blackpool and Wigan are catching up to them, as the three already have 31 points. However, Rotherham has gone a little out of sync lately after securing zero win in their last five matches. Their last taste of victory was when they delivered a 4-0 demolition against Blackburn Rovers, where Hakeem Odofin, Oliver Rathbone, Shane Ferguson and Conor Washington scored for the Millers despite posting a 23% ball possession rate.

Their poor run in the Championship is also reflected with their brief stunt in the FA Cup. Ipswich Town gave them a 4-1 thumping last January. The squad needs improvement on the offensive end, as they currently just register 8.6 total shots, 3.4 corners and 43.2% ball possession per game. They do have impressive stats in the defensive side, claiming 10 clean sheets while making 16.8 tackles, 9.0 interceptions, 21.5 clearances and 4.0 saves per game. Chiedozie Ogbene leads the club with six goals and two assists. Conor Washington has five goals while Richard Wood has four goals and two assists.

Rotherham lists no player in its injury report, but Cameron Humphreys and Ben Wiles should be mindful of their four yellow cards. Washington and Ogbene are primed to lead the charge while Ferguson, Wiles, Rathbone, and Odofin should see time as starting midfielders. Viktor Johansson’s 10 clean sheets this season secures him a starting spot as goalkeeper.

Why Sunderland Can Beat Rotherham

Losing just one of their last 10 fixtures in the Championship, Sunderland has every reason to be cheerful, with the hosts still in contention for a playoff spot to acquire promotion to the Premier League. While placing sixth in the division, holding the final play-off place, the Black Cats are only eight points behind local rivals Middlesbrough, currently third in the division. They have 49 points from 32 matches played, 13 resulting in wins while 10 ended in deadlocks. They still have a lot of catching up to first-placers Burnley and second-ranked Sheffield United, who have 72 and 61 points already.

Still, the Mackems post the fifth-best record when playing away, earning 26 points out of 16 games played. Tony Mowbray’s squad were recently involved in a 1-1 stalemate against Bristol City, where the Black Cats earned the lead at the 59th mark thanks to Jack Clarke’s goal, but Nahki Wells squeaked an extra-time equalizer to share the spoils in the match.

Sunderland have managed 47 goals in 32 games in the Championship this season, which is the fourth-best mark among 24 teams. Ross Stewart leads the team with 10 goals while Clarke, Ellis Simms, and Amad Diallo have contributed seven each. In their first face-off with Rotherham this season, Stewart bagged a brace while Clarke delivered a 70th-minute deciding goal to earn a clean sheet and three points.

Stewart, Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton will not see time on the pitch. Danny Batth and Alex Pritchard will have to be careful in this game, as they have logged four yellow cards already. Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt is primed to start as Stewart’s replacement, while Isaac Lihadji and Pierre Ekwah are hopeful to appear for the club after their stints in Lille and West Ham United, respectively. Anthony Patterson, who has 10 clean sheets in this campaign, will be the starting goalie for Sunderland.

Final Rotherham-Sunderland Prediction & Pick

Rotherham is determined to not disappoint their home fans in two successive games. However, Sunderland holds the upper hand in the offensive side of things. Back the visitors to take home the win in what seems to be a tight contest at the New York Stadium.

Final Rotherham-Sunderland Prediction & Pick: Sunderland (+110)