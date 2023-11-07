Netflix will be making a third Enola Holmes film. The Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill-led series released a second film last year.

The Millie Bobby Brown-led Enola Holmes series for Netflix has gotten a positive update.

Mystery solved

Scott Stuber, Head of Netflix Film, spoke to Collider. He first praised Brown, who is a “homegrown star” for the streamer given her Stranger Things debut. “You know, she's such a great homegrown star for us,” he said. “I mean, obviously, Stranger Things is huge for us in that, and watching her grow as an actress. We have a film called Damsel with her in the spring, which I'm really excited about, [from] Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Then, getting that character right.”

He continued by talking about the Enola Holmes franchise. First, Stuber acknowledged Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes series. “The [Enola] Holmes IP is weirdly elastic. Obviously, Warner Bros did an incredible job with [Robert] Downey [Jr.] and Jude Law, so this idea that we can extend that IP with her is exciting,” Stuber said. “So, we're working once again on a screenplay to try to get that. I'd like to do another one.”

It appears that Netflix will fast track a third Enola Holmes film. The series is a spin-off from the traditional Sherlock Holmes stories. Millie Bobby Brown stars as the titular character, with Henry Cavill playing Sherlock Holmes, Enola's brother. The first film was released on September 23, 2020, and a sequel was released on November 4, 2022.

As Scott Stuber noted, Brown has been a mainstay at Netflix. She got her start from Stranger Things, and will star in The Electric State and Damsel for the streaming service as well.