Netflix's adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, All the Light We Cannot See, from Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy got brutal reviews.

No light on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix released the four-part All the Light We Cannot See miniseries on November 4. While the novel it was based on was acclaimed by critics, Levy's series was not. The series holds a 22% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes — which is brutal. On the flip side, its audience score is a respectable 64%.

Based on the 2014 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, All the Light We Cannot See follows a blind French girl and her journey with a German soldier during World War II. Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann, Mark Ruffalo, and Lars Eldinger star in the series.

Shawn Levy is known for his work in the Night at the Museum series and his role on Stranger Things. He has also directed several comedies including Just Married, Cheaper by the Dozen, Date Night, and The Internship.

In recent years, he has become a frequent collaborator with Ryan Reynolds. Their collaborative relationship began with 2021's Free Guy. They would team up again the next year for another Netflix project, The Adam Project.

Now, Levy will direct Reynolds and Real Steel star Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. It's the first Deadpool film to take place in the MCU. Prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Levy and Co. were knee-deep in the production of the film. The strike caused a pause that is still going on at the time of this writing.

All the Light We Cannot See is streaming on Netflix now.