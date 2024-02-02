Enshrouded offers players to manually roast their food over a fire, but who really wants to do that?

Knowing how to get the fireplace for the Farmer in Enshrouded will help players complete a quest while learning a new method to cook in a more efficient manner. Of course, Enshrouded offers players to manually roast their food over a fire, but who really wants to do that? Therefore, we created a guide that helps players complete a quest while learning a valuable mechanic in-game.

How Do You Get The Farmer's Fireplace in Enshrouded?

After accepting the quest to get the Fireplace for the Farmer in Enshrouded, players must then

Speak To the Farmer and Accept Her Quest The farmer can be located via the Hunter's Questline, Growing Stronger Together

Get A Kettle The Quest will take you to one at Pikeman's Reach. Follow the quest marker to find the item Requires Blacksmith and 5 Metal Sheets

Speak To the Farmer Again

Get All Ingredients For Farmer's Fireplace Recipe Kettle 2 Metal Scraps 4 Flinstone 10 Stone



Overall, the quest itself is fairly easy once you found the Farmer, who acts as one of five different craftsmen in Enshrouded. Just speak to her and accept the quest, and the marker will tell you where to go. Overall, the only challenging aspect of this quest is to get the ingredients for the farmer's fireplace recipe. However, these ingredients aren't extremely rare by any means, and you've likely found them by the time you accept this quest.

The farmer doesn't just give you an extra quest In fact, the Farmer's Fireplace is quite helpful

What Does the Farmer's Fireplace Do in Enshrouded?

Overall, the Farmer's Fireplace (not the regular) allows players to cook food items in bulk. Thankfully, the fireplace cooks while the player is away, but fortunately doesn't burn or ruin the food. Therefore, getting the Farmer's Fireplace early is great for players with plenty of work ahead of them.

With the new Fireplace doing most of the cook-work for you, you can spend your time exploring the world and grinding for more resources. Overall, we hope this guide helped players in identifying the uses and benefits of the Fireplace. Hopefully this assists you in the more mundane work while you go and explore the world.

